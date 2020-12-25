George Kittle to Start Saturday

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports George Kittle will start for the San Francisco 49ers in their Week 16 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.
Kittle, priced at $6,000 on FanDuel, has missed six weeks due to a foot injury. He last played in a Week 8 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. In six games played this season, Kittle has caught 27 passes for 474 yards and two touchdowns.
Before being sidelined, Kittle led the team with a 23.79% target market share. He will face an Arizona Cardinals defense that has allowed 5.99 points per game to opposing tight ends.
The 49ers are a 4.5-point road underdog against the Cardinals on FanDuel Sportsbook in a Saturday matchup with a 47.5 total.
