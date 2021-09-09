George Springer Eyes Return to Lineup Friday

Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet reports Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer remains out of the lineup for the series finale against the New York Yankees and is eyeing a return to the lineup for Friday’s series opener against the Baltimore Orioles.

George Springer feeling better today per manager Charlie Montoyo. Taking BP now. “There’s a chance he could play tomorrow.” — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) September 9, 2021

Springer has been dealing with a knee injury and has missed three games because of the latest setback. He last played in an 8-0 win over the Blue Jays on Sept. 6, going 0-for-3 with a walk. Springer is hitting .260 with a 354 OBP and 16 home runs in his first season with Toronto.

Randal Grichuk will take over center field duties in place of Springer for Thursday’s finale. Priced at $2,600 on FanDuel, Grichuk has appeared in 133 games this season, slashing .240/.281/.428 with 21 home runs.

The Blue Jays are currently 1.5-games out of the second spot in the American League Wild Card and hope to cut the deficit against the New York Yankees, facing Nestor Cortes. This season, Cortes has made nine starts, posting a 2-2 record with a 2.67 ERA, 26% K rate, and a 1.08 WHIP.

Toronto is a +102 road Moneyline underdog on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a nine-run total.