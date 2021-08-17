George Springer Lands on 10-Day IL

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, because of a left knee sprain.

https://twitter.com/TheAthleticMLB/status/1427752332415041537

Springer, who has been dealing with injuries all season, reinjured his knee after slamming into the wall at T-Mobile Park last weekend in the series against the Mariners. In his first year with the Blue Jays, Springer has appeared in 29 games, slashing .269/.362/.610 with 16 home runs. He last played in a 9-3 loss to the Mariners on Aug. 14, going 0-for-3.

Randal Grichuk will take over center field duties in place of Springer in Tuesday’s series opener with the Washington Nationals. Priced at $2,500 on FanDuel, Grichuk has appeared in 114 games for the Blue Jays this season, hitting .251 with a .285 OBP and 20 home runs. This season, the outfielder has split time between center and right field.

The Blue Jays, currently four games out of the final Wild Card spot in the American League, will open the series against Erick Fedde, who makes his 19th start of the season. With a 4-8 record, Fedde has a 5.12 ERA, 20% K rate and a 1.42 WHIP.

Toronto is a -198 road Moneyline favorite against the Nationals on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 9.5-run total.