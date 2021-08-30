George Springer Returns Vs. Orioles on Monday

The Toronto Blue Jays are short on runway to catch their AL counterparts for the final wild card berth. With 10 games left against the Baltimore Orioles and seven against the Minnesota Twins, the Jays can make a run at a postseason berth. That starts tonight against the O’s, and the Jays will have a big piece of their outfield back in the fold.

George Springer is back in the Jays starting lineup, batting leadoff, for the first time since August 14. Springer has been dealing with a left knee injury but is healthy enough to start for the Jays during their stretch run.

The Jays are deploying Springer in the designated hitter spot tonight, presumably to ease him back into the rigors of major league life. Still, expect him to be a regular in the outfield to end the season. Teoscar Hernandez is the only regular in the outfield tonight. Hernandez is joined by Corey Dickerson in left and Jarrod Dyson in center.

Springer is the most expensive of the bunch, with a $4,000 salary on the main slate at FanDuel. Hernandez checks in at $3,700, Dickerson at $2,600, and Dyson at $2,000.