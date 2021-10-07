Gerald Everett Ruled out for Thursday Night Football

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1446230386112176136

There was some hope that Everett would be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list in advance of the Seahawks Thursday Night Football showdown vs. the Rams, but he will ultimately miss his second-straight game. Will Dissly started in his absence last week, and he played on 82% of the Seahawks’ offensive snaps. He finished with just two targets for five yards, but that does give him some sleeper appeal for the single-game format on FanDuel.

Colby Parkinson could also garner some interest as a punt play. He played his first game in Week 4 and was used on 68% of the Seahawks’ offensive snaps. The team utilized a ton of two-TE formations vs. the 49ers, and they could deploy a similar strategy vs. the Rams. DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Freddie Swain should handle most of the snaps at the receiver position.

The Seahawks are currently listed as 2.5-point home underdogs vs. the Rams on FanDuel Sportsbook.