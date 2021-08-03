The New York Yankees will be without their ace for his scheduled Tuesday start against the Orioles and likely well beyond as Gerrit Cole has tested positive for COVID-19.

Cole was set to take the mound for Game 2 of this three-game series with Baltimore in the Bronx before the announcement came down Monday night. They have not yet announced his replacement for Tuesday’s game.

The former Astro has been a workhorse for the Yankees throwing a club-high 130 innings while leading the team with ten wins on the year. Cole also leads all of Major League Baseball with 176 strikeouts in 21 starts.

While the Yankees loaded up with bats at the trade deadline, this is a huge blow for an already suspect pitching staff as Cole will likely miss at least two starts. New York can ill afford any more setbacks as they sit seven games back of the Tampa Bay Rays in third place in a crowded AL East division. The Yankees are also in a dogfight for a wildcard spot, three games back.

The FanDuel Sportsbook has New York at +1100 to win the division and +2400 to take it all this year. Cole is the second favorite in the AL Cy Young race sitting at +260, behind only Lance Lynn of the White Sox.