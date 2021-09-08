Gerrit Cole Leaves Game with Hamstring Injury

The New York Yankees announce starting pitcher Gerrit Cole is experiencing hamstring tightness, causing him to leave Tuesday’s matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays Early.

Gerrit Cole left tonight's game with left hamstring tightness. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 8, 2021

Cole exited the game in the fourth inning, throwing 70 pitches, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out two batters. He was replaced by Albert Abreu, who finished the inning and completed the fifth, allowing one run on one hit, throwing 38 pitches.

The Yankees ace has had a dominant 2021 season, making 25 starts; he has posted a 14-6 record with a 2.73 ERA, 35% K rate and a 0.97 WHIP. This season, among qualified starters, Cole ranks seventh in ERA, first in K rate and fourth in WHIP.

Depending on the severity of the injury, Cole may be in danger of missing his next start, currently projected for a Sept. 13 meeting with the Minnesota Twins.

The Yankees head into the second game of the series against the Blue Jays Wednesday, facing Alek Manoah, who makes his 16th start of the season. The rookie has a 5-2 record with a 3.63 ERA, 26% K rate and a 1.10 WHIP.

