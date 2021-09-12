Gerrit Cole On Track to Start Tuesday

Gerrit Cole was forced to leave his last start against the Toronto Blue Jays early after experiencing hamstring tightness. Cole continues to work through the injury, tossing a bullpen session on Sunday in preparation for his next start. According to Lindsey Adler, the session went well, and Cole is on track to make his next start Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles.

https://twitter.com/lindseyadler/status/1437167896921317377

Cole had been outstanding heading into his most recent start, allowing two earned runs across four starts totaling 24.2 innings. The four-time All-Star was saddled with the loss against the Blue Jays after giving up two earned runs in 3.2 innings pitched.

The Yankees will need Cole to regain his prior form if they want to push for the postseason. New York has lost seven of their last eight, falling out of their wild card spot in the process.

Before the Yankees get to their series against the Orioles, they have to conclude their series against the New York Mets. The Subway Series wraps up on Sunday night when the Yankees take on the Mets at Citi Field. The Pinstripes enter the contest as +102 underdogs with a total sitting at 8.5, per FanDuel Sportsbook.