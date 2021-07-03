Gerrit Cole Will Start First Game of Yankees vs. Mets Doubleheader on Sunday

Bryan Hoch reports that Gerrit Cole will start the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Mets. Since the start of June, Cole has been on a downward spiral but gets the ball on regular rest after starting against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

Cole has given up 16 earned runs through five starts in June. Relative to his innings 31.0 innings pitched, that leaves him with a 4.65 earned run average of his recent sample of games, allowing an average of 1.06 walks and hits per inning pitched. Consequently, his season-long averages have bumped up to 2.66 and 0.90, respectively.

If career averages are any indication, we should expect big things from Cole in his next start. Throughout his previous eight seasons, Cole’s lowest earned run average per month has come in July with a mark of 2.52. Walks and hits per inning pitched are also at a career-low in July at 0.98.

