Gerrit Cole Will Start Monday

The New York Yankees are recovering from the COVID-19 outbreak that has plagued them for the last month. Gary Sanchez is expected to return to the club on Tuesday, and Gerrit Cole is scheduled to start on Monday against the Los Angeles Angels. Cole was scratched from his last start on August 3 and will take to the mound for the first time since July 28.
It’s been a rough stretch for the four-time all-star. Cole has allowed three or more runs in four of his last six starts for a 5.35 earned run average. Baserunners are getting on with more frequency, as Cole is allowing 1.40 walks and hits per inning pitch during the six-game sample. Consequently, the Yankees have dropped four of those six games.
The Yankees will need a better outing from Cole on Monday as they continue to make up ground in the AL playoff race. New York sits 2.5 games out of a wild card spot and 6.5 games back of the AL East lead.
New York plays the rubber match of their three-game series against the Chicago White Sox Sunday afternoon. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Yankees priced as +144 road underdogs against Lucas Giolito and the White Sox.
