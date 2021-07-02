Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful vs. Hawks for Game 6

It looks more and more like the Milwaukee Bucks will have to try and punch their ticket to the NBA Finals without their superstar forward.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is trending toward missing his second straight game of these Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. Giannis, of course, missed Game 5 after hyperextending his left knee in Milwaukee’s 110-88 loss to the Hawks on Tuesday. He was cheering on his teammates from the sidelines on Wednesday when the Bucks pulled off the 123-112 victory to pull within one game of a finals appearance.

If you are looking for a silver lining, the team isn’t ruling out the Greek Freak a day in advance, but it seems more likely than not the Bucks will be without him.

Antetokounmpo leads the team in these playoffs with 28.2 points and 12.7 rebounds per game to go along with 5.2 assists per in 15 contests.

If Giannis can’t go, expect another heavy dose of Bobby Portis. Portis started for Antetokounmpo in Game 5 and went off for 22 points, eight boards, and three steals.

