Giannis Antetokounmpo To Start Game 4 Tuesday

The Milwaukee Bucks announce Giannis Antetokounmpo will start in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks Tuesday.

Giannis is dealing with a lingering calf injury, originally listed as questionable ahead of today’s matchup. He last played in a Game 3 112-103 win Sunday, scoring 33 points with 11 rebounds and four assists in 41 minutes of work. In 14 playoff games this season, he is averaging 38 minutes, 29 points, 12 rebounds and five assists per game, with a playoff-high of 40 points in a 115-11 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Jun. 19.

A regular fixture in the Bucks rotation, Giannis started 61 regular-season games, averaging 33 minutes, 28 points, 11 rebounds and six assists per game. He also led the team in usage with a 32.5% usage rate.

The Bucks will look to jump to a 3-1 series lead against the Atlanta Hawks, who will be without Trae Young because of an ankle injury. Milwaukee is a 9.5-point road favorite against the Hawks on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 215 total.