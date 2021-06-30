Giannis Antetokounmpo To Start Game 4 Tuesday

Giannis is dealing with a lingering calf injury, originally listed as questionable ahead of today’s matchup. He last played in a Game 3 112-103 win Sunday, scoring 33 points with 11 rebounds and four assists in 41 minutes of work. In 14 playoff games this season, he is averaging 38 minutes, 29 points, 12 rebounds and five assists per game, with a playoff-high of 40 points in a 115-11 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Jun. 19.
A regular fixture in the Bucks rotation, Giannis started 61 regular-season games, averaging 33 minutes, 28 points, 11 rebounds and six assists per game. He also led the team in usage with a 32.5% usage rate.
The Bucks will look to jump to a 3-1 series lead against the Atlanta Hawks, who will be without Trae Young because of an ankle injury. Milwaukee is a 9.5-point road favorite against the Hawks on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 215 total.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.