Giannis Antetokounmpo Uncertain for Game 1 of NBA Finals

The Bucks were able to advance past the Hawks in the Eastern Conference finals, and they were able to win the last two games without Antetokounmpo. He suffered a hyperextended knee in Game 4, and while he managed to avoid any significant structural damage, his status for Tuesday’s matchup vs. the Suns is unknown. A previous report from Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes said that Antetokounmpo would attempt to play in a Game 7 vs. the Hawks if necessary, but it remains to be seen if the team will risk him in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Head coach Mike Budenholzer did tell reporters that Antetokounmpo is making progress, so it sounds like we should see him at some point in this series.
With Antetokounmpo out of the lineup, Bobby Portis has started the Bucks’ past two games. Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday have also seen upticks in usage, and both players had big games in the Bucks’ series-clinching win vs. the Hawks on Saturday.
The Suns will have the benefit of home-court advantage in Game 1, and they’re currently listed as 5.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook. They’re also -195 favorites to win their first title in franchise history.
