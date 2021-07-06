Giannis Antetokounmpo Unlikely to Play in Game 1 vs. Suns

The Milwaukee Bucks may again have to take the court without their franchise cornerstone as he enters his first career NBA Finals appearance. Giannis Antetokounmpo looks like a long shot to play tonight against the Phoenix Suns.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as doubtful for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday, according to the team's injury report. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) July 6, 2021

The Greek Freak missed Milwaukee’s final two games of the Eastern Conference Finals after hyperextending his left knee 24 minutes into Game 4’s lopsided loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Funny enough, the Bucks went on to wrap up the series in those two games to get to their first Finals since 1974.

Antetokounmpo has been a force in the playoffs averaging 28.2 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game in call it 14 and a half contests. That being said, Bobby Portis has stepped into the starting lineup masterfully during Freak’s absence. Portis came up with 22 points, eight boards, and three swipes in Game 5 and a near double-double of 12 points and nine rebounds in the ECF clinching Game 6 against Atlanta.

The Bucks are +6.5 road dogs for Game 1 with the assumption Giannis will not play. They are also +210 on the FanDuel Sportsbook’s moneyline and +165 to take the title.