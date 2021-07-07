Giannis To Start Game 1 Tuesday

Giannis Antetokounmpo will play in Game 1 of the NBA finals against the Phoenix Suns, Chris Haynes of Yahoo! reports.

Giannis is dealing with a hyperextended knee, missing two games in the Eastern Conference Finals. He last played in a 110-88 loss in Game 4, scoring 14 points in 24 minutes with eight rebounds and three assists. In the playoffs, he started 15 games, averaging 37 minutes, 28 points, 13 rebounds and five assists per game.

A primary playmaker for the Bucks, Giannis played 61 regular-season games, averaging 33 minutes, 28 points, 11 rebounds and six assists per game. He also led the team in usage with a 32.5% usage rate.

The number three seed Bucks are a 5.5-point road underdog against the number two Phoenix Suns for Game 1 of the NBA finals on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 219.5 total. Milwaukee leads the league in points per game, scoring 120.1 points and play at the second-fastest pace in the league at 102.2 possessions per game.