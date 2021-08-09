Giants Activate Saquon Barkley from the PUP List

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1424767436105129992

Barkley’s health is one of the biggest stories in the NFL during training camp. He suffered a torn ACL in Week 2 of last season, and he’s approximately 11 months removed from the injury at this point. He opened training camp on the PUP list, but he’s been promoted to the active roster and will officially practice for the first time on Monday.

That’s obviously a positive development from Barkley, but the Giants are expected to exercise caution with their star running back. Head coach Joe Judge has already hinted that the Giants may use more of a committee approach to start the season, which has impacted Barkley’s ADP in fantasy leagues. He started the offseason as the No. 2 running back, but he’s fallen into the second round in certain drafts in August.

Barkley is one of the most talented running backs in the league, so it will be hard for the Giants to keep him off the field once he’s healthy. He’s currently listed at +700 to win Comeback Player of the Year on FanDuel Sportsbook, which puts him behind only Dak Prescott (+200).