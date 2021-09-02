Giants Add Wilmer Flores To IL (Hamstring)

On Thursday, the San Francisco Giants announced the addition of Wilmer Flores to the injury list.

ROSTER MOVES: IF Wilmer Flores placed on the 10-day Injured List with a left hamstring strain. IF/OF Mauricio Dubón recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. — SFGiants (@SFGiants) September 2, 2021

Flores picked up the injury during Wednesday’s 5-2 home loss against the Brewers. The nine-year veteran has a .249 / .319 / .438 slash line with 17 home runs and 46 RBIs. San Francisco’s called up Mauricio Dubon to replace him on the roster.

Dubon has appeared in 66 games this season with a .234 / .272 / .373 slash line. He has, however, managed to hit five home runs.

This season, it hasn’t mattered much who’s in the lineup as the Giants have had plenty of success with the long ball. They lead the league with 199 home runs on the year and a .189 ISO.

Unfortunately, the team is mired in a four-game losing streak, and after leading the NL West for much of the season, it’s now a half-game behind the Dodgers. They’ll look to avoid a four-game sweep by the Brewers before welcoming the Dodgers for a pivotal three-game series this weekend.

FanDuel Sportsbook lists their chances to win the division at +200.