Giants and Brandon Crawford come to an agreement

The Giants have signed Brandon Crawford to a two-year contract extension, TSN.ca reports. The extension is worth $32 million and will lock up Crawford in San Francisco through the 2023 season. Crawford could’ve become a free agent after this season but could’ve seen his market depressed with the likes of Corey Seager (Dodgers), Javier Baez (Mets), and Trevor Story (Rockies) all set to hit free agency come November.

Crawford has had a big season for the National League West-leading Giants. He’s hitting .294 with 19 home runs, 69 RBIs, nine SBs, and 58 runs in 95 games.

The Giants will look to extend their five-game lead over the Dodgers as they take on the Rockies in the first of a three-game series on Friday. The Giants are expected to activate Anthony DeSclafani off the injured list Friday to start against Austin Gomber of the Rockies. DeSclafani had been on the shelf due to a shoulder injury. The Giants are -110 (-1.5) on the run line, -225 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 7.5, over (-115), and the under (-105). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.