Giants Could Target Royals’ Danny Duffy

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that the San Francisco Giants view Royals’ starter, Danny Duffy, as a possible trade target.

Injured Royals starter Danny Duffy piques Giants' interest, sources say https://t.co/dk618lBUGq via @sfchronicle — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) July 22, 2021

Duffy is currently on the IL with a strained flexor, but his injury is unlikely to deter the Giants as they feel it could lower the asking price in terms of prospects they’d have to give up. The left-hander will be a free agent at the end of the year and should draw plenty of interest after pitching to a 2.51 ERA in starts and 13 appearances this season.

Whatever happens, there’s a decent chance Duffy will be calling a new city home after spending his entire professional career with the Royals. In 2007, Kansas City drafted him in the third round, and after 11 major league seasons, he’s 68-68 with a 3.95 ERA in 234 games.

