Giants’ Johnny Cueto Is Still Shut Down

Kerry Crowley of the Bay Area News Group reports that Giants’ right-hander Johnny Cueto will not begin throwing for at least another 10 days.

Cueto was placed on the injury list on September 1st with an elbow strain after getting roughed up just a day before. He allowed six runs on 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings against the Brewers.

This latest setback means that Cueto might not pitch again in the regular season, which wraps up in three weeks. He’s 7-7 with a 4.09 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP on the season. Since his last start, the Giants have won five of seven games, including two-out-of-three against their division rival Dodgers.

San Francisco currently has a one-game lead in the NL West along with the best record in baseball. In addition, it also holds the tiebreaker over Los Angeles.

