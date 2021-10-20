Giants Kadarius Toney to Miss Week 7 Matchup with Panthers

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports New York Giants wide receiver Kadairus Toney will likely miss the team’s Week 7 matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

WR Kadarius Toney's ankle injury is expected to keep him out at least one game, according to a source. But for now it doesn't sound like they plan to put him on IR. They believe his absence will be shorter than three games. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) October 19, 2021

Toney has been dealing with a lingering ankle injury, leaving the 38-11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams after the first drive. Toney appeared to be ready in pregame warmups in Week 6 but reaggravated the injury, targeted three times, catching three passes for 36 yards. Toney is second on the Giants’ receiving corps with a 13% target share through the first six games of the season, only behind Sterling Shepard.

Expect additional targets for Shepard, who is priced at $6,500 on FanDuel. In a Week 6 loss, Shepard was targeted 14 times, catching 10 passes for 76 yards, and looks to face a tough Carolina Panthers defense, who ranks eighth in DVOA according to Football Outsiders.

The Giants are a 3-point home underdog against the Panthers on FanDuel Sportsbook in a Week 7 matchup with a 43.5-point total.