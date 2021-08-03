Giants’ Kenny Golladay left Tuesday’s practice with a possible leg injury

After their big offseason acquisition, Kenny Golladay had to leave practice on Tuesday, the New York Giants are collectively holding their breath.

https://twitter.com/JordanRaanan/status/1422572261815504897

As you can see on the above video, the former Lions wide receiver almost immediately grabbed the back of his leg on the seemingly harmless play. The former third-round pick out of Northern Illinois went straight to the sidelines and eventually inside the team’s training complex to be evaluated further. There has not yet been an update on Golladay’s condition.

Golladay played just five games last season thanks to a hip injury but signed a huge deal with New York despite the near totally lost campaign. The 27-year-old two-time 1,000-yard receiver inked a $72 million deal over four years with the Giants this offseason.

New York is not exactly an offensive juggernaut even with Golladay, but any long term absence would have a huge negative impact on the Giants passing game. If the 6′ 4″ wideout misses any time, Sterling Shepard, Evan Engram, and Darius Slayton value would go up and could be crafty targets in fantasy drafts.

The FanDuel Sportsbook has New York as a longshot to make the playoffs this year, sitting at +230 to grab a postseason spot.