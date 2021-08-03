Giants’ Kenny Golladay left Tuesday’s practice with a possible leg injury

As you can see on the above video, the former Lions wide receiver almost immediately grabbed the back of his leg on the seemingly harmless play. The former third-round pick out of Northern Illinois went straight to the sidelines and eventually inside the team’s training complex to be evaluated further. There has not yet been an update on Golladay’s condition.
Golladay played just five games last season thanks to a hip injury but signed a huge deal with New York despite the near totally lost campaign. The 27-year-old two-time 1,000-yard receiver inked a $72 million deal over four years with the Giants this offseason.
New York is not exactly an offensive juggernaut even with Golladay, but any long term absence would have a huge negative impact on the Giants passing game. If the 6′ 4″ wideout misses any time, Sterling Shepard, Evan Engram, and Darius Slayton value would go up and could be crafty targets in fantasy drafts.
The FanDuel Sportsbook has New York as a longshot to make the playoffs this year, sitting at +230 to grab a postseason spot.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.