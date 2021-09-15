Giants’ Kenny Golladay Outlook

Although the New York Giants offense sputtered in Week 1, that doesn’t mean you should completely throw in the towel on players like Kenny Golladay. Golladay signed a four-year $72 million deal with $40 million guaranteed to be the number one wide receiver in the offense.

Unfortunately, his first game in a Giants uniform didn’t go as planned. He finished with four catches for 64 yards in a 27-13 loss to the Broncos. The Giants are simply going to have to turn the page because the truth is this Broncos’ defense is going to make plenty of teams in the league look bad this season.

Golladay did tweak his hamstring during training camp, but he showed no ill effects of the injury during the game. The more significant issue for the Giants offense was they appeared to lack game chemistry with quarterback Daniel Jones.

Interestingly enough, once the game was essentially out of reach, New York tried to open the playbook and take some more deep shots down the field. Those plays could help them this week and throughout the season as they explore vertical ways to get behind defenses.

This team looks every bit an explosive offense with plenty of playmakers that can be dangerous, but they need to get on the same page. They’ll need to dust themselves off pretty quickly as FanDuel Sportsbook lists them as a three-point road underdog against the Washington Football Team on Thursday night.