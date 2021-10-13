Giants’ Logan Webb To Start Game 5

Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports that the San Francisco Giants will start Logan Webb in Game 5 against the Dodgers. Webb pitched 7 2/3 shutout innings in the series opener while scattering five hits.

The right-hander went 11-3 during the year with a 3.03 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP. San Francisco’s won all four of the games he started this season against the Dodgers.

If there was a division series that would have a fifth game, it might as well be this one. After all, the Giants led the majors with 107 wins while the Dodgers finished second with 106 games. Not only was the race for the division a tight one, but the Giants also edged out the Dodgers in the season series by winning 10 of the 19 games they played.

Everything will be on the line on Thursday as San Francisco will have to get past Los Angeles’ 20-game winner in Julio Urías.

