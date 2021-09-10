Giants’ Logan Webb will start on Sunday vs. Cubs

It looks like Logan Webb should have an easier assignment than originally thought. The Giants will deploy their right-hander on Sunday for the series finale in Chicago against the Cubs.

The 25-year-old was originally slated to start against division rival San Diego for a series that gets underway in San Francisco on Monday. Instead, he will give fantasy owners a nice little surprise starting on the final day of the week, where most leagues are already in the playoffs.

He will also face a much lighter offense against the Cubs rather than the Padres. Chicago ranks third from the bottom in batting average and is in the bottom-ten of the league in runs scored. On the other hand, San Diego is in the top ten in runs scored and in the top half of Major League Baseball in team batting average.

Webb will bring a sparkling 2.64 ERA to go along with 127 strikeouts in 119 innings to Chicago and will be looking for his tenth victory of the year. The Giants disposed of the Cubbies 6-1 in the series opener on Friday and should be heavy favorites on the FanDuel Sportsbook for the series finale on Sunday.