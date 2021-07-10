Giants recall top prospect Joey Bart from Triple-A
July 10George KurtzSportsGrid
The Giants recalled top prospect, Joey Bart, from Triple-A on Saturday, MLBTradeRumors.com reports. While Bart is the catcher of the future for the Giants, that future is not now. Buster Posey is currently on the injured list with a thumb injury but is expected back shortly after the All-Star break. Bart is in the lineup Saturday, catching, and batting seventh, but he could be sent back down to Triple-A when Posey returns. Posey has had a rebound season and isn’t likely to lose his job to Bart this season, especially now when the Giants are in first place in the National League West, two games in front of the Dodgers.
The Giants are home Saturday as they will once again take on the Nationals. The Giants are -104 (-1.5) on the run line, -200 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 8.5, over (-115), and the under (-105). You can find the lines for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
