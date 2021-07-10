Giants recall top prospect Joey Bart from Triple-A

The Giants recalled top prospect, Joey Bart, from Triple-A on Saturday, MLBTradeRumors.com reports. While Bart is the catcher of the future for the Giants, that future is not now. Buster Posey is currently on the injured list with a thumb injury but is expected back shortly after the All-Star break. Bart is in the lineup Saturday, catching, and batting seventh, but he could be sent back down to Triple-A when Posey returns. Posey has had a rebound season and isn’t likely to lose his job to Bart this season, especially now when the Giants are in first place in the National League West, two games in front of the Dodgers.

