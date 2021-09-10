Giants’ Saquon Barkley Status – Week 1

Saquon Barkley met the media on Friday, but he was non-committal on whether he’ll play on Sunday against the Broncos. Barkley has been rehabbing to return on the field after tearing his ACL just two weeks into the season last year.

Saquon Barkley still won’t say if he’s playing on Sunday pic.twitter.com/fy0MU7fgvj — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) September 10, 2021

Earlier reports suggested that Barkley was “close to being fully cleared,” though nothing has been made official at this time. The Giants coaches were also asked whether he’ll play on Sunday, but they chose not to confirm either way.

One thing that’s probably clear is that if Barkley does play, he’ll likely be on a snap count. That’s enough to make him less attractive for fantasy managers as they fill out their lineups.

Uncertainty around his status might have impacted the betting line as New York is now a three-point underdog — up to two points after opening at +1.

Get a jump start on the 2021 NFL season by heading to FanDuel Sportsbook. There, you can find MVP and Rookie of the Year odds. Team futures are also available in addition to divisional and conference outright winners.