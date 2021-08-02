Giants Sign Alfred Morris

The status of Saquon Barkley is still up in the air for Week 1, so the Giants have secured a bit of depth at the running back position. They inked the 32-year-old Morris to a contract, who had 55 carries in nine games with the Giants last season. Devontae Booker and Corey Clement are already on the roster, and all three players could get touches if Barkley is forced to miss any time.
However, head coach Joe Judge did tell reporters that Barkley is “making tangible progress” following his ACL tear last season. He played in just two games in 2020-21, finishing with just 34 rushing yards on 19 carries.
The uncertainty with Barkley’s health has caused his fantasy stock to drop. He was being selected as early as the No. 2 pick in early offseason fantasy drafts, but his ADP is down to RB5.
Barkley is currently listed at +700 to win the Comeback Player of the Year award on FanDuel Sportsbook.
