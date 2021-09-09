Giants TE Evan Engram’s Week 1 Status

Art Stapleton of USA Today reports that Giants tight end, Evan Engram, was not involved with the team during practice on Thursday.

https://twitter.com/art_stapleton/status/1436013339776360455

Engram has been dealing with a calf injury he sustained in the Giants preseason finale against the Patriots. The fact that he was involved in the game is a bit strange, considering that it’s rare that teams would even opt to play their starters in a meaningless game so close to the start of the season.

Giants head coach Joe Judge will likely rue that decision as Engram now faces an uphill battle to be ready for Week 1.

The former Ole Miss product led the Giants with 109 targets last season as he became a huge weapon due to the mismatch problems he presented for opposing defenses. Veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph will likely take his place if he can’t go. Though, his production did wane in his last two seasons with the Vikings.

