Giants’ Thursday Injury Report

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports that Giants‘ wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton are not practicing on Thursday.

No Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton at practice. Not looking good. Both dealing with hamstring problems. #giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 30, 2021

Both are nursing hamstring injuries which can be rather bothersome for players who depend on their speed to be influential. Neither player practiced on Thursday as their prospects look doubtful to play Sunday in the Saints‘ home opener.

The Giants will likely feature receivers Kenny Golladay, Collin Johnson, and Florida rookie Kadarius Toney.

In Week 2, Golladay seemed upset on the sidelines about not getting enough targets. He’ll likely get his wish this week if Shepard and Slayton are indeed ruled out.

The Saints have been bet up as high as a 7.5-point home favorite, but sharp bettors aren’t taking the bait. This total plummeted from 47 down to as low as 41. Bettors expect points to be at a premium which places even more value on the underdog getting more than a touchdown in the point spread.

