Giants’ Tommy La Stella Available For Game 5

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Giants’ second baseman, Tommy La Stella, should be available for selection in Game 5 against the Dodgers. La Stella’s been dealing with tightness in his left Achilles, which forced him to exit early in each of the last two games.

Kapler said same issue for La Stella, expected to be ready Thursday. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) October 13, 2021

If he can’t play, he could be used as a pinch-hitter off the bench. The nine-year veteran has shown some pop this season with seven home runs in 220 regular-season at-bats. However, he’s yet to get a hit in four at-bats against Thursday’s starter, Julio Urías.

Urías pitched the second game of the series and allowed one run in five innings of work. This game figure’s to be a tightly contested one as multiple sportsbooks list both teams at -110 odds.

