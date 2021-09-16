Giants Will Shake Up Offensive Line on Thursday

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1438565391593259011

The Giants’ offensive line will have their work cut out for them on Thursday. They’re taking on the Washington Football Team, who boast a defensive line loaded with first-round draft picks. They were one of the best pass-rushing teams in football last season, ranking seventh in Football Outsiders’ adjusted sack rate.

The Giants’ offensive line has had some vulnerabilities, so they will reportedly make some changes for this matchup. NFL Network’s Kim Jones reports that the newly acquired Billy Price will draw the start at center, while Nick Gates will slide to left guard. Gates started all 16 games at center for the Giants last season, and he also started at center last week vs. the Broncos. Left guard Shane Lemieux is currently dealing with a knee injury, which caused him to leave last week’s game early.

The Giants are currently listed as 3.5-point underdogs vs. the Football Team on FanDuel Sportsbook.