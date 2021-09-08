Giants’ Wilmer Flores Is Nearing Return

Kerry Crowley of the Bay Area News Group reports that Giants’ second baseman Wilmer Flores could come off the injury list as soon as he’s eligible on Sunday. Flores was sidelined with a hamstring injury, but recent reports suggest that the injury was not at serious as originally feared.

The Venezuelan native has a .249/.319/.438 slash line, but more importantly, he’s racked up 17 home runs on the year. He last played on September 1st, and the Giants are actually 5-1 in his absence.

Ironically, San Francisco lost the last four games he was involved in, so perhaps the team won’t be in the biggest rush to bring him back.

The Giants are currently holding on to a one-game lead over the Dodgers in the NL West.

