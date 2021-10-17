Giants WR Kadarius Toney Ruled Out With Ankle Injury Vs. Rams
October 17
New York Giants running back wide receiver Kadarius Toney has been ruled out for the remainder of their matchup with the Los Angeles Rams due to an ankle injury, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The pass-catcher had a breakout game last week against the Dallas Cowboys. Toney had ten receptions for 189 yards on 13 targets and was a hopeful option to step into a big role for the Giants with wide receivers Darius Slayton and Kenny Golladay out with injuries.
Toney suffered the ankle injury in the first quarter on Sunday has ruled him out for the rest of the game against the Rams. New York is now without three wide receivers for the rest of the outing. The Giants currently lead the Rams 3-0 in the first quarter.
