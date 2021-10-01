Giants WRs Sterling Shepard & Darius Slayton Ruled OUT For Week 4 Vs. Saints

New York Giants wide receivers Darius Slayton (hamstring) and Sterling Shepard (hamstring) have been ruled out of the team’s matchup with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Giants will be very thin on pass-catchers this week as two have now gone down with an injury which leaves Kenny Golladay with a heavy workload and plenty of target share in this outing. Shepard’s loss is a big one for the offense as he leads the team in targets, receptions, receiving yards, and is tied for the most touchdowns. He also missed four games last season with a concussion. Slayton is also a solid contributor with seven receptions on 14 targets for 127 yards and a touchdown. Shepard and Slayton are the only two Giants to catch a touchdown pass this season.

Golladay along with tight end Evan Engram and rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney will be asked to step up in a tough matchup as the Giants travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints. Sunday will be the Saints’ home-opener after relocating what was supposed to be their Week 1 home-opener against the Green Bay Packers to Jacksonville, Florida due to the effects of Hurricane Ida.

New York Giants Vs. New Orleans Saints Odds

