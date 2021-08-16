Gio Urshela Could Head Out on Rehab Assignment at the End of the Week

Injuries are mounting with the New York Yankees. The Yankees recently had a COVID-19 outbreak, which, along with a series of other unavoidable injuries during a 162-game season, have left the Yankees short-handed. Gio Urshela landed on the injured list with a hamstring injury but is ramping up activities as he nears a return to action.

According to Bryan Hoch, Urshela is running at about 80 percent and will take grounders starting Tuesday. If everything goes well, he could head out on a rehab assignment at the end of the week.

https://twitter.com/BryanHoch/status/1427390932517900291

Urshela is eighth on the team with a .754 on-base plus slugging percentage. The third baseman is also top five in home runs and runs batted in with 11 and 41, respectively.

Rougned Odor and Tyler Wade have taken over duties at the hot corner but will both move back into a reserve role when Urshela is cleared to return to the Yankees.

The Yankees are taking on the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night as substantive -290 favorites, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.