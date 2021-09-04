Gleyber Torres is out of the lineup Saturday for the Yankees

Gleyber Torres and Gio Urshela are out of the starting lineup for the Yankees on Saturday, BaseballPress.com reports. Torres had just returned from the injured list Friday after missing 22 games due to a thumb injury. Torres went hitless in his return, and it looks like the Yankees will play it safe and give him the day game after a night game off. Torres should return to the starting lineup Sunday and is likely available off the bench for the game Saturday.

Urshela is day to day with a hand/wrist injury. He suffered the injury while falling after making a throw in the game versus the Angels on Tuesday. He is considered day to day. Manager Aaron Boone hoped that Urshela would return to the starting lineup for the game Saturday, but he will miss at least one more start before a possible return to the lineup Sunday.

The Yankees are at home to take on the Orioles in the second game of a three-game series Saturday. The Yankees slept through an extra-inning win over the O’s on Friday and will look to have an easier time versus one of the worst teams in MLB on Saturday. The Yankees will start Jordan Montgomery in this contest, while Chris Ellis will go for the Orioles. The Yankees are -176 (-1.5) on the run line, -350 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 9.5, over (+100), and the under (-122). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.