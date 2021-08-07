Gleyber Torres out of the starting lineup for the Yankees on Saturday

Gleyber Torres is out of the starting lineup for the Yankees on Saturday, BaseballPress.com reports. There haven’t been any reports of an injury here, so this seems like a typical day off for Torres. Tyler Wade will play shortstop and bat eighth in Torres’ absence.

The Yankees will also have Aaron Judge at designated hitter today and Giancarlo Stanton playing right field. The Yankees have won the first two games of their series versus the Mariners but have struggled mightily with runners in scoring position, batting a measly .100 (4-25). This has been an ongoing problem for the offense all season.

The Yankees will look to win their fifth straight game Saturday by starting Andrew Heaney while the Mariners will counter with Chris Flexen. The Yankees are -115 (-1.5) on the run line, -210 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 10, over (-114), and the under (-106). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.