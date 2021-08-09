Gleyber Torres Placed on 10-Day IL

The Yankees are heating up. They’ve won eight of their past 10 games, albeit against some subpar competition. That has moved them to within 2.5 games of the Red Sox for the final wild card spot in the postseason.
Torres has also heated up since the All-Star break. He’s posted a 125 wRC+ over the second half of the season, and his 10 extra-base hits were nearly as many as he had over 77 games in the first half (13).
Unfortunately, the Yankees will be without Torres for at least the next 10 days. He suffered a thumb injury while stealing his 12th base of the season during Sunday’s contest vs. the Mariners, and he has been officially placed on the 10-day IL. He reportedly underwent an MRI on his thumb, but the team has provided no further details.
With the Yankees surging, their odds to win the division have decreased significantly. They’re currently listed at +550 to win the AL East on FanDuel Sportsbook, and they’ve moved to 6.5 games behind the Rays in the standings.
