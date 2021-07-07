Gleyber Torres Scratched From Yankees Lineup Tuesday

Torres reportedly had hamstring cramping during the second game of the Yankees’ doubleheader with the New York Mets on July 4–a 10-5 loss. Torres went 1-for-2 with a walk in the loss. This season, Torres, has appeared in 72 games, slashing .238/.328/.308 with three home runs.
Gio Urshela will take over shortstop duties in place of Torres for the Yankees’ opener with the Mariners. Urshela, priced at $2,800 and listed as third base eligible on FanDuel, has appeared in 72 games this season, hitting .274 with a .316 OBP and 11 home runs. In the second game of the doubleheader, Urshela went 1-for-2 with a home run.
The Yankees will face Justus Sheffield Tuesday, who will make his 15th start of the season. The former Yankees prospect has a 5-7 record with a 5.88 ERA and a 17% K rate. New York is a -162 road Moneyline favorite against Seattle on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 9.5-run total.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.