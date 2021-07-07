Gleyber Torres Scratched From Yankees Lineup Tuesday

New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres is scratched from Tuesday’s matchup with the Seattle Mariners due to a hamstring injury.

Torres reportedly had hamstring cramping during the second game of the Yankees’ doubleheader with the New York Mets on July 4–a 10-5 loss. Torres went 1-for-2 with a walk in the loss. This season, Torres, has appeared in 72 games, slashing .238/.328/.308 with three home runs.

Gio Urshela will take over shortstop duties in place of Torres for the Yankees’ opener with the Mariners. Urshela, priced at $2,800 and listed as third base eligible on FanDuel, has appeared in 72 games this season, hitting .274 with a .316 OBP and 11 home runs. In the second game of the doubleheader, Urshela went 1-for-2 with a home run.

The Yankees will face Justus Sheffield Tuesday, who will make his 15th start of the season. The former Yankees prospect has a 5-7 record with a 5.88 ERA and a 17% K rate. New York is a -162 road Moneyline favorite against Seattle on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 9.5-run total.