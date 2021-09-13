Gleyber Torres Starting at Second Base Monday

Torres being in the Yankees’ lineup isn’t exactly newsworthy, but where he’s starting might be. He’s spent the majority of the season at shortstop, but he’ll start at second base on Monday. D.J. LeMahieu will slide over to third base, while Tyler Wade will start at short.

Torres was once considered one of the best prospects in baseball, and he hit 38 homers as a 22-year-old in 2019. That said, his defense this season at shortstop has been shaky at best. The Yankees hoped he would be able to play that position long-term, but they may be marking that experiment up as a failure.

If Torres isn’t the future shortstop for the Yankees, they could be major players in the free agent market this offseason. They’re notorious for spending big in free agency — although not as much in recent years — and the shortstop market is absolutely loaded this offseason. Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Javy Baez, Trevor Story, and Marcus Semien are all available, and the Yankees could be players for any of them.

As for this season, the Yankees are now trailing the Blue Jays and Red Sox in the Wild Card standings. They’re one game behind both squads, and they’ll need to pass one of them to make the postseason. The Yankees are taking on the Twins on Monday, and they’re listed as -184 favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.