Gleyber Torres to begin a rehab assignment for the Yankees on Saturday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Torres has been out of the lineup since August 8 due to a thumb injury but could return as soon as the Yankees return from their west coast road trip, Friday versus the Orioles.

The Yankees will have some interesting lineup decisions to make when Torres is healthy. While it’s true that rosters will get expanded from 26 to 28 on Wednesday, the Yankees may want to use those spots for extra relief pitchers rather than for another infielder. Perhaps, more importantly, is how well Andrew Velazquez has played in place of Torres. Velazquez is only batting .250 but has three SBs, six RBI, nine runs, and is a much better fielder than Torres. There is little chance that Velazquez starts over Torres once Gleyber is deemed healthy, but Velazquez has reinforced the Yankees need to move Torres back to second base and find a better defensive shortstop this offseason.

