Golden Tate Heading to Hometown Titans?

Tate remains unsigned after garnering minimal interest during free agency, but he has his eyes on a few teams. One of those squads is the Titans, which is not all that surprising. Not only is he originally from Hendersonville, Tennessee, but the Titans could also use a veteran slot receiver. They have A.J. Brown and Julio Jones, but they don’t have many other reliable pass catchers on the roster.
Tate also listed the Colts as a potential destination, which would set up a reunion with Carson Wentz. Tate landed on the Eagles at the trade deadline in 2018, so he has some familiarity with the current Colts’ quarterback. He also listed the entire NFC West as a destination, and the Rams stand out in that group. They lost their No. 3 wide receiver in the offseason, and Tate’s best years came with Matthew Stafford.
Of course, this is all coming from Tate’s mouth, so it remains to be seen if any of these teams are actually interested in signing him. Even if he does get signed before the start of the year, it’s tough to envision him having weekly fantasy value on FanDuel.
