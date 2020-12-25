Golden Tate Out Against Ravens

New York Giants wide receiver is out for Sunday’s Week 16 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, with a calf injury.

In 12 games played this season, Tate has 35 catches for 388 yards and two touchdowns.

Wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, as well as tight end Evan Engram, should continue to see production in the Giants’ offense. The three pass catchers account for more than 60% of the target market share. Shepard and Slayton are priced at $5,500 and $5,000, respectively on FanDuel. Engram is priced at $5,300.

The team faces a tough Ravens defense, who are allowing 7.36 points per game to tight ends and 21.23 points to wide receivers.

The Giants are a 10-point road underdog against the Ravens on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 43.5 total.