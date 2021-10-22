Golladay, Barkley, Toney Ruled OUT For Giants Vs. Panthers

The New York Giants will be without wide receivers Kenny Golladay (knee), Kadarius Toney (ankle), and running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, per The Athletic’s Dan Duggan.

Golladay and Barkley will miss their second consecutive games after not participating in practice all week. Toney will miss his first game after suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday and not returning to the game.

Running back Devontae Booker will be asked to be the lead back for another week with the Carolina Panthers coming to town this weekend. Booker had 16 touches for 69 yards in last week’s loss to the Rams. As of now, the only healthy wide receivers on the Giants depth chart are Dante Pettis and Collin Johnson, two pass-catchers who combine for just 120 receiving yards on the season.

Carolina Panthers Vs. New York Giants Odds

The New York Giants are currently three-point underdogs against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday with the total set at 42.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.