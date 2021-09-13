‘Good Chance’ Chris Sale Starts This Weekend

The AL wild card race is heating up. Five teams are vying for two spots and all within 3.0 games of each other. One of those teams is the Boston Red Sox, but a COVID-19 outbreak within their clubhouse impacts their chance at the postseason.

The Red Sox have been understaffed but are expected to have staff ace Chris Sale back in the lineup for the weekend series against the Baltimore Orioles. Alex Cora noted, “There’s a good chance” Sale returns against the O’s.

https://twitter.com/ChrisCotillo/status/1437553657554243584

As reported by Chris Cotillo, Sale remains asymptomatic, and Cora remains optimistic that Sale can stay fresh at home.

The seven-time All-Star last pitched on September 6, giving up five runs, only one of which was earned, against the Tampa Bay Rays. Boston will need Sale at full health for the stretch run to hang on to their postseason berth.

Eduardo Rodriguez starts for the Sox tonight and Nathan Eovaldi tomorrow. Beyond that, the Red Sox have not formalized their rotation.

The Red Sox start a crucial three-game series against the Seattle Mariners on Monday. Boston has a 3.0 game lead on the M’s and could pad their lead in the wild card race with a series win. The betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook has the Red Sox installed as -120 favorites, but the line has come down since opening.