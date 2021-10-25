“Good Chance” DeShaun Watson Traded Before Deadline

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1452620626972262405

The Watson saga has been going on for months and has taken many twists and turns, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports it could be coming to a close. He says there’s a “good chance” that Watson will be traded before the November 2 trade deadline and that Panthers and Dolphins are both interested in acquiring him.

The Panthers committed to Sam Darnold as their starting QB last week, but another dismal performance should have them reconsidering. He finished with 111 passing yards and two turnovers, and he was ultimately benched for P.J. Walker in the fourth quarter. The Dolphins QB situation has been better when Tua Tagovailoa has been healthy, but they’re still just 1-6 for the year.

Watson is reportedly in good shape and ready to play right away, and he would be an immediate upgrade for both teams. He was fantastic in 2020-21, racking up 4,823 yards and 33 passing touchdowns, resulting in an average quarterback rating of 112.4.

