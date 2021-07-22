Greg Zuerlein will Start Training Camp on the PUP List
July 22Matt LaMarcaSportsGrid
The Cowboys will place Amari Cooper (ankle), DeMarcus Lawrence (back), Trysten Hill (knee), Greg Zuerlein (back), Chauncey Golston (hamstring) and Mitch Hyatt (knee) on PUP to open camp, according to a source. Hill and Hyatt likely need the most rehab time compared to others.
Zuerlein has been one of the best fantasy kickers since entering the league in 2012, and he finished as the No. 5 kicker in fantasy leagues last season. He finished with a league-high 41 field goal attempts, and he made 34 of them. He also possesses one of the strongest legs in the league — there’s a reason his nickname is “Legatron” — and he’s drilled multiple field goals from at least 50 yards in eight of his nine professional seasons.
Unfortunately, Zuerlein will open up training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform List. Punter Hunter Niswander will reportedly handle the kicking duties with Zuerlein sidelined, but head coach Mike McCarthy said he’s not worried about Zuerlein’s long-term availability. He should still be one of the first few kickers off the board in fantasy drafts this summer.
More important, Dak Prescott is good to go for the start of camp, and his return makes the favorites to win the NFC East. They’re also currently listed at +3000 to win the Super Bowl on FanDuel Sportsbook.
