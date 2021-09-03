Grizzlies And Celtics Agree To 3-Player Deal

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Boston Celtics are sending point guards Kris Dunn, Carsen Edwards, and a 2026 second-round pick to Memphis forward Juan Hernangomez.

The trade gives Memphis 18 players under contract, which means the Grizzlies could still include Dunn and Edwards in another deal.

It’s not entirely clear if the Grizzlies have a particular player in mind that they’re targeting. However, we know they already have three point guards on the roster with Ja Morant, Tyus Jones, and Tim Frazier.

Memphis has plenty of young talent, and it’s also the second-youngest team in the league, with an average age of 24.4 years old. There might be a bigger plan unfolding to build a playoff contender with Morant as the centerpiece.

