Grizzlies’ Considering More Roster Moves

The Grizzlies’ 16 guaranteed contracts will become 18 as soon their trade for Jarrett Culver and Juancho Hernangomez is finalized. Brooks and Anderson could be expendable given that both players have around $36 million remaining on their contracts.
Brooks has two more years before he’ll become an unrestricted free agent, while Anderson is only under contract for one more season. Milwaukee likes its roster of young players, and to develop them even further, Brooks and Anderson could be jettisoned to make way.
Memphis will probably look to acquire some draft picks in exchange for the players as they’re unlikely to accumulate more guaranteed contracts.
As long as they keep Ja Morant as their centerpiece, there’s no reason why the team can’t improve even further with Morant pulling strings.
