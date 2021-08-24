Grizzlies’ Considering More Roster Moves

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports that the Memphis Grizzlies could part with Dillon Brooks and Kyle Anderson if they get a competitive offer.

Dillon Brooks and Kyle Anderson are reportedly 'available for the right price' on the trade market, per @ChrisFedor pic.twitter.com/X60jVpDNxd — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 22, 2021

The Grizzlies’ 16 guaranteed contracts will become 18 as soon their trade for Jarrett Culver and Juancho Hernangomez is finalized. Brooks and Anderson could be expendable given that both players have around $36 million remaining on their contracts.

Brooks has two more years before he’ll become an unrestricted free agent, while Anderson is only under contract for one more season. Milwaukee likes its roster of young players, and to develop them even further, Brooks and Anderson could be jettisoned to make way.

Memphis will probably look to acquire some draft picks in exchange for the players as they’re unlikely to accumulate more guaranteed contracts.

As long as they keep Ja Morant as their centerpiece, there’s no reason why the team can’t improve even further with Morant pulling strings.

Can’t get enough NBA? Head to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find odds on which player will win Rookie of the Year honors in addition to NBA Championship team futures.